Twilio (TWLO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Vetr upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.32.

Twilio traded down $0.43, reaching $77.49, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,955,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,128. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $79.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $316,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 1,618 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $82,453.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $8,630,211. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Twilio by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Twilio by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 367,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

