Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $92,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after purchasing an additional 91,747 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 26.0% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of FOX opened at $44.92 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

