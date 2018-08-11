Turning Point Brands (TPB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in a report released on Friday morning.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a $32.61 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 214,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,404. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 54.48%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider James Wells Dobbins sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $177,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $1,408,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 82,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

