TUI (TUI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,600 ($20.71) to GBX 1,800 ($23.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,702 ($22.03)) on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,645 ($21.29) to GBX 1,730 ($22.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,714.17 ($22.19).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 1,565.50 ($20.27) on Thursday. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 934.38 ($12.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.93 ($21.85).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

