TSO3 (TOS) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOS. Desjardins decreased their target price on TSO3 from C$1.60 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TSO3 from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TSO3 from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.60.

Shares of TOS stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. TSO3 has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.32 million for the quarter. TSO3 had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 34.69%.

In other news, Director Linda Rosenstock purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$28,810.00.

About TSO3

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

