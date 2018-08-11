Triangles Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRI)

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Triangles has a total market cap of $249,951.00 and $79.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Triangles has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Triangles coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00033335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00025056 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00029096 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00298764 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Triangles Profile

Triangles (TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 117,169 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri . The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network

Triangles Coin Trading

Triangles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

