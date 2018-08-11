Trevena Inc (TRVN) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 482.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,405 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trevena were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trevena by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trevena by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Trevena Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.