TransUnion (TRU) EVP John T. Danaher Sells 4,318 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $318,495.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,456.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRU opened at $74.21 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,657,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

