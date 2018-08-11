TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) CFO Steven A. Demartino Sells 5,000 Shares

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) CFO Steven A. Demartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $72,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,030.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransAct Technologies traded up $0.05, reaching $14.40, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,900. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

