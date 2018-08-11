Traders Sell Tallgrass Energy (TGE) on Strength (TGE)

Investors sold shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) on strength during trading on Friday. $6.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.63 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Tallgrass Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tallgrass Energy traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $24.74

TGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $193.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,932,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

