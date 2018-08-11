Traders Sell Shares of Worldpay (WP) on Strength (WP)

Investors sold shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) on strength during trading on Thursday. $191.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $224.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.24 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Worldpay had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Worldpay traded up $7.25 for the day and closed at $90.60

WP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Worldpay in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Worldpay in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Worldpay in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

