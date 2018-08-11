Traders Buy Wynn Resorts (WYNN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $90.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $48.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Wynn Resorts had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Wynn Resorts traded down ($1.57) for the day and closed at $152.32

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.83.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 93.86% and a net margin of 7.90%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.