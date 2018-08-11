Traders Buy Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) on weakness during trading on Friday. $151.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.06 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF traded down ($0.64) for the day and closed at $116.73

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after acquiring an additional 992,783 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 585,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after acquiring an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

