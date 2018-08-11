Traders Buy Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $196.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.85 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Exxon Mobil had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Exxon Mobil traded down ($0.41) for the day and closed at $80.32

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $342.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 79,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

