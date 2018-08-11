Traders Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $59.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.10 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Phillips 66 had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Phillips 66 traded down ($0.80) for the day and closed at $122.18

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

