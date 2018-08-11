Traders Buy High Volume of Express Scripts Put Options (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 45,346 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 678% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,825 put options.

Shares of ESRX stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.