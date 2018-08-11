Trade Desk (TTD) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We maintain our Market Perform rating on TTD shares but raise our price target to $110 from $88 previously.”,” Wells Fargo & Co’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of Trade Desk traded up $34.64, reaching $127.93, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 10,359,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,307. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $6,219,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $354,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,340 shares of company stock valued at $48,765,433. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after buying an additional 564,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after buying an additional 883,811 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,011,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 120,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 467,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

