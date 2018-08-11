Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Acquires C$114,600.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,600.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,725.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 2,910 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,123.10.

On Friday, June 29th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,350.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 578,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,794. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a one year low of C$17.78 and a one year high of C$27.26.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.16. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$550.17 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.22.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

