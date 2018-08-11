Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) vs. MVC Capital (MVC) Head to Head Survey

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: TYG) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. MVC Capital pays out -176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and MVC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $20.10 million 8.86 $27.32 million ($0.34) -27.82

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and MVC Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital 74.18% -0.65% -0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

