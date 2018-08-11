Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) vs. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.12 million ($2.90) -0.36 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,346.91%. Given ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContraVir Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.89% -77.84% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals N/A -154.66% -48.40%

Summary

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage, designed as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD; and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus at the pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-301, a potential treatment for AUD; and TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

