TokenStars Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One TokenStars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TokenStars has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenStars alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00060304 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008150 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team . TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.