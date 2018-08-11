Tokenbox Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,287.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $6,287.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00297238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00187260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,400,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

