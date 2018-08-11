Tivity Health (TVTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTY. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.