TIM Participacoes (TSU) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,223,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,864,000 after purchasing an additional 914,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth $81,950,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth $49,467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.