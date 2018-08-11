Thomas R. Schwarz Sells 5,000 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

