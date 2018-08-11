Thomas C. Dircks Purchases 11,000 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,776.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare opened at $9.33 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

