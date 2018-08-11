Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 640.07% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $336,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,776.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,480 shares of company stock worth $1,698,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodford Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,213,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 403,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

