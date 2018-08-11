The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Morningstar Analysts

Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

The Coca-Cola traded down $0.27, hitting $46.08, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 7,438,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 853,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 288,027 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $5,750,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

