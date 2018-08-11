The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Cut by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

