Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 701 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 113.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

