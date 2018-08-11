Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Esterline Technologies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESL. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 6,585.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esterline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of ESL opened at $85.10 on Friday. Esterline Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

