Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 59,864 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries opened at $6.47 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

