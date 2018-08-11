Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bond Prices Fall 1.9%

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds fell 1.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2028. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $104.00 and were trading at $106.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded up $0.15, hitting $22.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,125,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,910. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

