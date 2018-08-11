Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bond Prices Fall 1.9%

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds fell 1.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2028. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $104.00 and were trading at $106.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded up $0.15, hitting $22.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,125,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,910. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
