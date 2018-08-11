Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 520,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $179,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.14, hitting $3.22, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,612. The firm has a market cap of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 421.64%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

