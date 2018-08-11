Tesla (TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Though Tesla’s net loss widened in the first-half 2018, its revenues improved. In July, the company repeatedly produced 5,000 Model 3 cars, while producing 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles per week as well. After achieving the weekly target of 5,000 Model 3 car production, Tesla is now aiming to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August. The company is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Also, to deal with the shortage of lithium-ion batteries, the company is building Gigafactory to produce the batteries in collaboration with various partners. However, high research and development costs, higher tariffs, supply chain problems and widening loss in each quarter are few concerns for Tesla.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Vertical Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.31.

Shares of Tesla opened at $355.49 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

