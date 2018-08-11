Ternium (TX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium opened at $31.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 13.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,594,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.