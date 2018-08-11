Teranga Gold (TGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 110998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teranga Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company also develops and explores various projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal.

