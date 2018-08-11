TeraGo (TGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of TeraGo (TSE:TGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have C$7.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of TeraGo in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TeraGo from C$5.10 to C$6.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.
Shares of TeraGo stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$7.30. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,904. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$4.04 and a 1-year high of C$7.52.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.
