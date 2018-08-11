Telefonica (TEF) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.17 ($10.66).

Shares of Telefonica traded up €0.15 ($0.17), reaching €8.20 ($9.53), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a 1-year low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

