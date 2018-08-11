Teleflex (TFX) & Intersect ENT (XENT) Financial Review

Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.5% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Teleflex and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 Intersect ENT 0 2 6 0 2.75

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $282.89, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.64%. Given Intersect ENT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Teleflex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.15 billion 4.87 $152.53 million $8.40 27.16 Intersect ENT $96.30 million 8.70 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -49.11

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intersect ENT does not pay a dividend. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 3.78% 17.32% 7.04% Intersect ENT -17.22% -15.01% -13.27%

Summary

Teleflex beats Intersect ENT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

