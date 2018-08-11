Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners traded up $0.01, reaching $2.55, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 196,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,688. Teekay Offshore Partners has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $288.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 148,840 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 498,674 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

