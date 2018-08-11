Ted Baker plc (TED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,970.14 ($38.45).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TED. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.72) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 2,700 ($34.95) to GBX 2,550 ($33.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.25) price target (down from GBX 3,000 ($38.83)) on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 3,115 ($40.32) to GBX 3,041 ($39.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of Ted Baker opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.19) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($41.99).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

