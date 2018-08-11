Teck Resources (TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.94.

Teck Resources opened at $24.33 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 452.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,561,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192,051 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $185,992,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,305,000 after purchasing an additional 920,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,910,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,028,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after purchasing an additional 349,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

