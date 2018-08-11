TD Securities Raises Gibson Energy (GEI) Price Target to C$19.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.20.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy traded up C$0.43, reaching C$20.03, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 673,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,385. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$20.17.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$199,802.40.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.