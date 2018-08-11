TD Securities Raises Continental Resources (CLR) Price Target to $74.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens set a $86.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Continental Resources opened at $64.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.28. Continental Resources has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 14.01%. analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

