TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TCG BDC by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in TCG BDC by 34.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter worth $173,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCG BDC opened at $17.23 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.45. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

