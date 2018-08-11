TCF Financial (TCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings witnessed top-line strength. Furthermore, margin pressure seems to be easing. The quarter also witnessed continued rise in loans and deposits, along with lower provisions. The company’s increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. However, TCF Financial’s revenues continue to be hurt by the persistently declining banking fees over the last few years. Nevertheless, its several ongoing initiatives, including digital strategy, remains a tailwind.”

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 968,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,783. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $314,954.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 81,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 52,938 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.