Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tata Motors by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tata Motors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTM opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.32%. equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

