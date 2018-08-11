Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $39,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.