Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Stake Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,459,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005,905 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.06% of Tahoe Resources worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tahoe Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,559,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 254,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Tahoe Resources by 350.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tahoe Resources by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 492,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

TAHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TAHO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.11. Tahoe Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. analysts predict that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tahoe Resources Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

